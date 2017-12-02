Youngstown arts students' unity project to be showcased at Fellows

YOUNGSTOWN

Unity is the theme of a Youngstown City Schools Visual and Performing Arts project, which will soon be showcased at Fellows Riverside Gardens.

“Each building is making a collaborative painting,” explained Tracy Schuler Vivo, school district Visual and Performing Art coordinator. “It brings everyone together in the district.”

Students in both elementary and high schools had the opportunity contribute to the Unity Project, painting in their own way on 3-foot by 4-foot canvases donated by the TIMBRE Group of Youngstown.

There will be 12 paintings total.

The paintings are set to be on display at MillCreek MetroPark’s Fellows Riverside Garden Davis Center Jan. 9-31. An open reception to meet the students and teachers behind the project will be at the Davis Center from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16.

Each painting will be accompanied by a quote explaining each building’s take on unity.

Read more about the project in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.