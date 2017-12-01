Woman arrested in connection with West Side shooting

YOUNGSTOWN — Police took a Campbell woman accused of firing a gun at a woman on the city’s West Side into custody early this morning.

The victim told police Stephanie McPeters, 33, of Jean Street, and another man approached her in the driveway of a North Hartford Avenue home with hoodies pulled over their faces.

McPeters told the victim, “You will all die. I will shoot this [expletive] up,” according to a report.

The victim yelled for people inside to call police and McPeters fired three shots at the woman and ran away, the report said.

Police apprehended McPeters near the intersection of Connecticut and Rhoda avenues.

She initially provided officers with a false name and said “When I get out, I’m going to [expletive] her up,” and “I am a thug, and I know how to use a gun,” while in the cruiser, according to the report.

McPeters faces charges of felonious assault and obstructing official business.