Two juveniles face charges in connection with Salem fire

SALEM — The Salem Police Department have charged two 17-year-old males from Lisbon in connection with the Tuesday fire at the former Salem China plant on South Broadway Avenue.

The juveniles were charged with delinquency.

Prior to the fire, police received a call about a trespassing vehicle in the area. The caller was able to get the license plate number on the vehicle and gave it to police. The license plate number led to the two teenage boys.

The boys have cooperated with police.

The building, which was owned and used for storage by the Church Budget Envelope Co. of Salem, is a total loss. Salem Fire Chief Scott Mason said the contents of the building was valued at $1 million.

"We could have had the best water hydrants in the world but we still would have needed more water," he said.

Just to fight this fire, the Salem fire department logged 312 hours of overtime.

Fifteen other area fire departments helped in fighting the fire.