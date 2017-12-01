November 2017 second worst sales month for Cruze

LORDSTOWN

November 2017 was the second worst sales month for the Lordstown-built Chevrolet Cruze with 8,330 Cruzes sold.

November this year is second only to November 2010 when the Cruze had just hit the market and there were 8,066 sales.

“There is concern when the sales aren’t where the membership is used to seeing them,” said Robert Morales, president of United Auto Workers Local 1714. “With that being said we still have to maintain our product for our customers and continue to strive for our benchmarks the corporation put in front of us.”

Morales attributed the compact car’s sales struggle to the popularity of compact SUVs and other vehicles.

“That’s what is really hurting us,” he said. “We know the accolades the Cruze has received.”

The Cruze received the Consumer Reports level of “Top Pick” earlier this year. The Cruze’s 153-horsepower, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine, its roominess and gas mileage of 30 mpg city and 47 mpg highway were highlighted in Consumer Reports’ “Top Picks” report. The Cruze is the first domestic compact car in more than a decade to receive the “Top Pick” title. From 2013 through 2016, the Subaru Impreza took the title.

“It shows that the commitment is there. It’s just getting people to purchase our vehicle,” Morales said.

November was the seventh consecutive month year-over-year sales of the Cruze declined. The slowdown in sales for the Cruze has led to several down weeks at the plant. The first two weeks of January, after a week holiday break, are marked on the calender as placeholders for more downtime.

