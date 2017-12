Lockup List Friday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

CARBONE, STEPHEN ANDREW 01/27/1992 OSP Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

CLAWSON, KATHY ANN 06/27/1964 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under The Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

GRIFFIN, TROY BERNARD JR 01/01/1998 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

HALE, MANDY MATLIE 02/12/1981 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for the Manufacture of Drugs

JOHNSON, DEON TYRELL 03/14/1992 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons

MALDONADO, JUAN G 07/04/1983 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Failure To Reinstate License

MCPETERS, STEPHANIE A 03/08/1984 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Felonious Assault

ORTIZ, ANTONIO LEWIS 10/29/1954 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Probation Violation

RIGGS, DANIEL P 05/25/1979 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Receiving Stolen Property

RUSHTON, PRE'SEANA 10/30/1996 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License

RUSSO, VINCENT TONY 12/04/1973 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

WESTCOTT, JEFFERY LEE 10/08/1966 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for the Manufacture of Drugs

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

CLARK, JOHN R II 07/01/1973 11/02/2017

COLEMAN, TANNER LYNN 02/02/1988 11/26/2017 BONDED OUT

GRIFFIN, TROY BERNARD JR 01/01/1998 12/01/2017

KENNEDY, THOMAS 10/18/1994 11/29/2017 TIME SERVED

MALDONADO, JUAN G 07/04/1983 12/01/2017 BONDED OUT

SANTIAGO, SHERRI LYNN 02/28/1976 11/28/2017 TIME SERVED