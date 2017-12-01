JOBS
"Health at home” workshop at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Taft School


Published: Fri, December 1, 2017 @ 2:38 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Mercy Health representatives will have a “health at home” workshop at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Taft School, 730 E. Avondale Ave. as part of the Taft Promise Neighborhood’s Wellness program.

The session is free and open to the public. Those attending will receive a copy of a book that provides instructions for handling more than 200 common health problems.

Taft Promise Neighborhood was founded in 2014 to revitalize and strengthen the area surrounding the Taft School on the city’s South Side.

