Guns, drugs, counterfeit cash recovered in traffic stop

AUSTINTOWN — Three people, including a minor, were arrested early today after police found over 300 grams of marijuana, two stolen firearms and counterfeit money during a traffic stop.

Deon Johnson, 25, of Sherwood Avenue, Youngstown, is charged with carrying concealed weapons, possession of marijuana, failure to comply, and issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Pre'Seana Rushton, 21, of Rosemont Avenue, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Youngstown police for failing to appear in court on a previous traffic offense.

A 17-year-old girl was issued two summons for marijuana possession and breaking curfew.

Police could smell "a strong odor of marijuana" coming from a car, and made a traffic stop, the report said. Police said the car continued to drive for two streets and stopped on Rosemont Avenue.

Once stopped, passengers in the car tried to exit, and police ordered them back in with guns drawn, the report said.

Police handcuffed Johnson, the driver, and found five bags filled with marijuana in the vehicle, the report said.

They found a bag filled with counterfeit $100 bills, $92, and located two pistols that were confirmed stolen, the report said. Police said one pistol was loaded.

Court dates have not been set for Rushton or Johnson.