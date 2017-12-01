JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ex-congressman gets sentenced reduced to time served


Published: Fri, December 1, 2017 @ 11:06 a.m.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A former congressman convicted nearly a decade ago on bribery charges after he was famously caught with $90,000 cash stashed in his freezer has seen his sentence reduced to time served.

The resentencing hearing Friday in federal court for William Jefferson, a Louisiana Democrat, reduces his sentence from 13 years to five.

The reduced sentence came on the joint recommendation of prosecutors and defense attorneys in the aftermath of a Supreme Court ruling that makes it more difficult to convict public officials on bribery charges. Jefferson was freed from prison last month after the judge tossed out seven of 10 conviction counts against him.

The 70-year-old Jefferson said after the hearing he’s grateful to his lawyers, family and friends for their support and that he wants to be active in the community.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes