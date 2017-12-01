Driving while asleep at the Canfield Taco Bell

CANFIELD

A Mahoning County sheriff’s deputy and Canfield police officer responded to a person passed out in a vehicle at a fast food restaurant drive-thru lane.

Anthony Giacalone, 35, of Jupiter, Fla., is charged with operating a vehicle impaired after said he fell asleep at the wheel in the Taco Bell drive-thru. The vehicle in the drive-thru was running and set to drive, so the deputy and officer parked their cruisers facing the front and back ends of Giacalone’s vehicle, the report said. They got his attention, and upon waking up, Giacalone drove forward and struck the police cruiser, the report said. The cruiser was not damaged, the report said.

Giacalone entered a not guilty plea in court Thursday.