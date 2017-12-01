Downtown Youngstown lights up tonight; music, parade, tree lighting and more

YOUNGSTOWN

The annual Youngstown holiday parade and Christmas tree lighting celebration will take place tonight on Federal Street.

The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. with the Grand Marshal is Home Savings Bank with a winter wonderland sledding float that holds employees and their children.

The parade will start on Federal Street near the post office, and end on Federal near Home Savings Bank.

The tree lighting will be on Federal Plaza at 7:30 p.m.

This year’s event has a multitude of family-friendly activities, including:

• Live musical performance by The Vindy’s — Before and after the parade on Federal Plaza.

• YSU sponsored “Dueling Pianos” at Suzie’s Dogs & Drafts, free, 7:30 p.m.

• Youngstown Flea’s Holiday Flea at the DeYor Performing Arts Center, 4–8 p.m.

• Free admission to OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology, 5-7:30 p.m.

• Youngstown Phantoms hockey game – puck drops at 7:30 p.m. at the Covelli Centre.

• Youngstown Cinema Holiday Movie: The Wizard of Oz at 8 p.m. – Donation based-admission.

• Gallery opening at Soap Gallery on Champion Street, 6-9 p.m.

• All 5 NEA INPLACE Art Installations will be completed and on display.

Downloadable parade information is available at www.youngstowncityscape.org.