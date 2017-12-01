JOBS
Dismembered body determined to be male


Published: Fri, December 1, 2017 @ 12:06 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police determined that the body found Thursday afternoon in a ravine near East Earle Avenue belonged to a male. No other new details are available at this time.

City wastewater workers alerted police to the body, which they came across shortly before 2 p.m. while checking manhole covers along railroad tracks.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office will perform the autopsy.

In the meantime, Lt. Doug Bobovnyik said police will reference recent missing persons cases in an attempt to identify the victim.

