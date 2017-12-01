UPDATE | Cruze sales down in November

LORDSTOWN — General Motors sold 10,982 Cruze sedans and hatchbacks in November 2017, down from 16,414 sold last November for a 33.1 percent drop.

Cruze sedans are built at the GM Lordstown Assembly Complex where 3,000 are employed. The hatchback version is built in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico.

The Cruze’s sales show the affect of the popularity of the compact sport utility vehicle.

For the year so far, there have been 171,345 sales, down slightly from 171,552 Cruzes sold through November last year.

Overall, GM saw a 3 percent decrease in sales with total U.S. sales of 245,387.

The Detroit automaker saw large year-over-year increases in sales of Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick and GMC crossovers.

There were 8,330 sedan Cruzes sold and 2,652 hatchbacks sold in November 2017. This November was the second worst month of sales for the Lordstown-built compact car since it hit the market in November 2010 when it had sales of 8,066.