Coleman purchases Turning Point

YOUNGSTOWN

Coleman Professional Services has purchased the assets of Turning Point Counseling Services in Youngstown.

The purchase will be effective on Jan. 2.

Turning Point’s board of directors issued a statewide request for proposals for the management and future of the agency earlier this year. Coleman’s proposal was selected from the 11 agencies that applied. Coleman has provided management services for Turning Point since early summer.

Coleman Professional Services is a nationally recognized non-profit provider of mental health, substance use, residential and rehabilitation services. With the addition of Mahoning County, Coleman serves nine Ohio counties.

Coleman will host a career fair in Mahoning County from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Boardman located at 7410 South Ave.