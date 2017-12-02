Canfield seniors readying for Saturday's annual craft show

CANFIELD

The 29th annual Senior Class Craft Show is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Canfield High School, 100 Cardinal Drive.

From the beginning, the yearly craft show at CHS has been a fundraising effort for the senior class. Money raised goes toward alleviating costs of school dances, the annual junior and senior class banquet, landscaping, athletic supplies and waives graduation gown and cap fees for student volunteers.

“Or really, [for] any other school organization that’s looking for some extra funds,” said Ben Shapiro, senior class president. Senior class officers are tasked with organizing the craft show, which entails rounding up additional student volunteers.

Shapiro said Canfield schools have garnered a culture of volunteering, and students end up having fun while they’re helping out.

Right after school today, faculty, parents and students from every grade level volunteered their time to set up for Saturday’s show.

Between the two days, about 180 students will be involved.

