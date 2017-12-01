Bill to honor deceased Poland officers moves to House

COLUMBUS — A bill to honor two deceased Poland police officers, sponsored by state Rep. John Boccieri, was unanimously passed by the Ohio House Transportation Committee.

The bill would rename portions of U.S. Route 224 and state Route 170 after Ptl. Charles K. Yates and Richard E. Becker, respectively.

“I am glad to see that we are on our way to honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty,” said Boccieri of Poland, D-59th. “We cannot thank our first responders enough for the sacrifices they make every day.”

Yates died in March 1984 after an altercation with a suspect. Becker was shot while performing rounds on S.R. 170 in November 1983. They had served the department for six and four years, respectively.

The bill now moves to the full House for a vote.