Authorities may know ID of man found dead in trash container, but withholding details

Staff report

LORDSTOWN

A police captain in Ravenna says investigators “have an idea” who was found dead in a garbage roll-off container delivered to the Lafarge demolition debris landfill today, but it’s too soon to release any identifying information.

Capt. David Rarrick said he does not know what caused the man’s death but hopes to know early next week, after the Trumbull County coroner conducts an autopsy. He said he was told the truck had come from a Ravenna construction site.

“If that is true, the deceased is probably from here,” Rarrick said.

He would not identify the worksite from which the roll-off truck came.

