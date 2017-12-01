JOBS
Agencies and individuals participate in Homeless Awareness Walk


Published: Fri, December 1, 2017 @ 12:41 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Thirty-five local agency representatives and community members walked from the Covelli Centre on East Front Street to the Our Community Soup Kitchen on Mahoning Avenue Friday for the 10th annual Homeless Awareness Walk. The walk marks the beginning of the Cold Weather program, which is starting its 28th year of keeping people off the streets when temperatures start to dip. Read Saturday’s Vindicator for the full story.

