JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

17th annual special needs “Winterfest” dance set for next week


Published: Fri, December 1, 2017 @ 10:08 a.m.

GIRARD — The 17th annual special needs “Winterfest” dance is scheduled to take place from 4:30 to 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 6 at the Mahoning Country Club in Girard.

All high school-aged students with disabilities can attend.

The evening will include music, fun and excitement as well as a professional photographer to take pictures of kids with Santa and his elves and Mrs. Claus.

For more information contact Jeanne Constantino at East High School at 330-740-4008 ext. 4143 or jeanne.constantino@youngstown,k12.oh.us.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes