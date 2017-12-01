17th annual special needs “Winterfest” dance set for next week

GIRARD — The 17th annual special needs “Winterfest” dance is scheduled to take place from 4:30 to 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 6 at the Mahoning Country Club in Girard.

All high school-aged students with disabilities can attend.

The evening will include music, fun and excitement as well as a professional photographer to take pictures of kids with Santa and his elves and Mrs. Claus.

For more information contact Jeanne Constantino at East High School at 330-740-4008 ext. 4143 or jeanne.constantino@youngstown,k12.oh.us.