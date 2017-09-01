Youngstown spraying for mosquitos tonight on East Side

YOUNGSTOWN

The city health district and Alexander's Pest Control will be spraying for mosquito control beginning at 7 tonight over wet, dense vegetation areas on the city's East Side..

The fogging will continue until 4:30 Friday morning.

Health officials recently announced that mosquitos have tested positive for West Nile Virus in Canfield, Austintown and Columbiana.

The West Nile Virus can cause fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back. Symptoms can last for a few days to as long as several weeks. There is no specific treatment for the virus; care is based on symptoms.

The best way to fight the virus is to prevent mosquitos that carry it from biting humans.

Control spray can help on a large scale, but individuals can do small things to keep mosquito populations in check, including keeping good screens on doors and windows, clearing out stagnant water around properties and using insect repellent outdoors.

For more information, call the Youngstown City Health District at 330-743-3333.