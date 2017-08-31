Youngstown police make arrests for heroin and fentanyl

YOUNGSTOWN

Police Wednesday arrested two men with suspected heroin and another with suspected fentanyl.

Jeffrey Rogers, 38, no address listed, was arrested about 3:10 p.m. in the parking lot of an East Midlothian Boulevard fast food restaurant after he was observed sitting in the parking lot for a long time. Reports said as he talked to police he spilled a sports drink all over and when he got out of the car police found a brown powder on the floorboard of the car. Rogers told police it was heroin and he was pouring the drink over it to dilute it, reports said.

Ray Abercrombie, 35, of Columbiana, was arrested about 5:40 p.m. at a 2325 South Ave. gas station. Reports said he had a dose of heroin on him when he was questioned because he was at the gas pumps for more than 10 minutes but did not get gas.

Leonard Bruno, 31, of Canfield, was arrested about 5 p.m. at South and Dorothy avenues after he ran a stop sign, reports said. Officers and a police dog searched his car and found a bag of suspected fentanyl inside the car.