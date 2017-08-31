Youngstown man flees, falls and receives drug charges

AUSTINTOWN — A traffic stop followed by a foot chase between police and a suspect ended in a laundry list of charges filed against a Youngstown man late Tuesday.

Michael Rivers, 34, of Miller Street, Youngstown, is charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug abuse of cocaine, drug abuse of a controlled substance, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. Police also issued him two traffic citations.

Police found 30 grams of suspected cocaine in jewel bags, two Oxycodone pills in a folded lottery ticket and a digital scale in Rivers’ possession, the report said.

Rivers also had $796 in cash in his possession, the report said.



Police said he was visibly shaking during the stop. He was asked to leave the vehicle, and while walking toward the sidewalk turned and ran eastbound on Mahoning Avenue, the report said. He fell on the sidewalk west of Four Mile Run Road, and police said he laid on the ground and complied for the rest of the arrest.

Police pulled Rivers over for failing to use a turn signal, the report said.

Rivers was arraigned Wednesday in Mahoning County Area Court.