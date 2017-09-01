Valley animal activist helping with rescues in Texas after Harvey

Adoptable animals from Texas will soon be traveling to Ohio to make room for rescued animals that were lost in the flood following Hurricane Harvey.

The purpose is to make room by moving out the animals that were in the animal shelter before the hurricane, so there's more room for those rescued, said animal activist Jason Cooke of Brookfield, who is aiding the efforts from Montgomery County, Texas.

“Once we move them out of the shelters, like moving five out, we can take in five rescues,” he said. “We don’t want to be moving people’s animals out of state.”

Cooke said the number of animals people are bringing in is high.

“They are bringing in dogs and cats and other animals as the water recedes,” he said. “The volunteers have brought in 33 dogs just in the last few hours and 30 dogs were just rescued and are waiting to be transported back here.”

Cooke is stationed at the Montgomery County fairgrounds with between 100 and 150 crates set up for rescued animals.

