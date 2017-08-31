Plug into Blitz Live presented by Flynn’s Tire and Auto Service: Week 2 rundown

Blitz Live presented by Flynn’s Tire and Auto Service — the best way to plug into Valley football as it happens.

Where will you be for Friday night football in the Valley?

Well, wherever you are on the planet — plug into the Blitz Live football program live on vindy.com every Friday from 6:30-10:00 p.m.

LISTEN HERE or WATCH HERE

Week 2 at the Canfield Fair rundown:

PREGAME (6:30-7):

We kick off Week 2 from the Vindicator tent at the Canfield Fair with rapid reaction to all of Friday night’s games around the Valley. Blitz Live hosts Sean Ferguson and Greg Gulas, the smartest if not the sexiest guys in high school football, lead off the show with Champ Summers.

*Live from the stadium (subject to change):

Howland-Boardman

Hubbard-Girard

Niles-Poland

Alliance-Canfield

South Range-Western Reserve

Crestview-Struthers

*Showcase Matchup of the Week winner as voted by Vindy Blitz Twitter poll voters.

BREAK (7:00-7:15): AP Podcast: Lee Corso joins Ralph Russo to discuss 30 years of College Gameday

1st/2nd QTR (7:15-8:00):

*Introduce Stud of the Night poll – Big time performances in the first half? We’re gonna talk about it and you can vote on it. Winner will earn an automatic spot in the Player of the Week poll.

*Live from the stadium (subject to change):

BREAK (8:00-8:15): Music from around the Valley

HALFTIME/3rd QTR (8:15-9):

*Look around the Valley scoreboard of games

*Update Stud of the Night poll

*Live from the stadium (subject to change):

BREAK (9:00-9:15): AP Podcast: Ralph Russo talks with College GameDay host Race Davis, who is heading into his third season.

4th QTR/POSTGAME (9:15-10):

*Live from the stadium (subject to change):

