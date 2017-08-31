Pa. cop accused of groping, forcibly kissing woman

MEDIA, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania police officer with a history of sexual misconduct allegations has been charged with groping and forcibly kissing a woman while on duty.

Prosecutors announced today that 47-year-old Chester police officer Albert Dion Ross surrendered after an investigation into a claim he had inappropriate sexual contact with a woman in May.

Authorities say Ross put his hands down the woman’s pants and fondled her breasts while inside an elevator in the Chester Police Department building.

Detectives later learned Ross was dismissed from a job as a corrections officer for sexually harassing a subordinate. He also had a female report him for forcibly kissing her when he was employed by the Chester Housing Authority Police Department.