Ohio sheriff: Body found after house blows during standoff

SWANTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a body has been found after a standoff and house explosion outside Toledo.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says the body was found today in the rubble of a home that caught fire and blew up Wednesday night.

Investigators say the standoff began as a domestic dispute when a man entered a Swan Creek Township home about 25 miles southwest of Toledo. The sheriff’s office says a woman and two children were able to leave the home, but the man refused.

Sheriff Roy Miller says the suspect set the house on fire. A deputy tried to get inside the home but backed away after smelling gas.

The house then exploded, rattling neighboring homes.

The name of the man involved in the standoff hasn’t been made public.