Ohio newspaper editor becomes editor at Detroit Free Press


Published: Thu, August 31, 2017 @ 1:50 p.m.

DETROIT (AP) — A veteran journalist has been hired as the new editor at the Detroit Free Press.

Peter Bhatia has been editor at The Cincinnati Enquirer, a newspaper also owned by Gannett Co. The 64-year-old says it's a "tremendous honor" to lead the Free Press newsroom.

Before working in Ohio, Bhatia was director of the Reynolds National Center for Business Journalism at Arizona State University. He also was editor at The Oregonian, executive editor at The Fresno Bee, managing editor at The Sacramento Bee and managing editor at the Dallas Times Herald.

The Free Press says Bhatia has helped lead newsrooms that have won nine Pulitzer Prizes.

