Markley, Volland named 2017 4-H King, Queen

CANFIELD

Tiffany Volland didn’t think she’d ever hear her name called while standing on stage for the Mahoning County 4-H King and Queen coronation.

She was surprised and happy to hear it today.

“This is personally something that I never imagined I’d actually be able to accomplish, and I am ecstatic right now,” the newly crowned queen said with a big smile. “I couldn’t be happier.”

Volland was joined by Carson Markley, who was crowned king. Volland, of North Jackson, is a first-year student at Bowling Green State University. Markley, of Canfield, just started his first year at Youngstown State University.

Volland and Markley were among 12 people selected for the 2017 4-H Royal Court. Also on royal court were Kristyn Svetlak, Jennel Benson, Olivia Reph, Cheyenne Heffner, Callia Barwick, William Reph, Matthew Fetty, Zachery Kemmer, Cole Chumney, and Tyler Moff.

Also recognized during the Junior Fair Youth Day program were the fair’s Outstanding Youth. Of the 14 finalists, Svetlak and Moff were selected as the overall Outstanding Youth. Other finalists were Dakota Herron, Jacob Corll, Heffner, Brittany Siembieda, Nicole D’Angelo, Thomas Kemp, Kearstin Rummel, Samantha Colonna, James Moore, Taylor Casanta, Sydney Lewis, and Joshua Phillips.

Svetlak, of Poland, is a student at Kent State University. She is a member of Country Kids and Kritters 4-H Club and serves on the Mahoning County Junior Fair Board.

Moff is a freshman at the University of Akron. He’s been involved in 4-H for nine years and is a member of the Mahoning County Capriculturists 4-H club. He also is a member of the Junior Fair board.

