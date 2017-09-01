Mahoning County Grand Jury indicts 35

YOUNGSTOWN – A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 35 people including Treyvonne Dill, 21, Ferndale Avenue, on failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business.

On Jul. 22, reports say Dill led police on a short chase about 11:35 p.m. before smashing his car into a utility pole at Garland and Overland avenues was arrested on weapons and resisting charges. An officer tried to pull him over for an improper turn.

Dill ran after crashing the car into the pole and kept clutching at his waist as if he had a gun, reports said.

An officer fired at him twice with his electronic stun weapon, and the second time, Dill fell to the ground, and as he did so a 9 mm pistol fell from his waist, reports said. Dill struggled with officers before he was taken into custody.

The grand jury also indicted Terry Marks, 53, Erskine Avenue, Boardman, on domestic violence.

On Jul. 22, reports say Marks faced a felony charge after his girlfriend alleged Marks tossed a plate at her during a fight. The victim was found with dried blood on her face and nose, police said.

The grand jury also indicted Willie Hendrix, 38, Indianola Avenue, superseding indictment, on two counts of felonious assault and attempted murder with repeat violent offender specifications.

Others indicted today include:

Robert Houston Jones Jr., 19, misdemeanor count of public indecency.

Michael Joseph Cole, 22, Marmion Avenue, receiving stolen property.

Robert A. White Jr., 30, West Wilson Avenue, Struthers, receiving stolen property and two counts of misuse of a credit card.

Styeven Ervin, 45, East Philadelphia Avenue, burglary.

Demario Hoyt, 22, Bruce Street, being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Michael Sullivan, 24, Mathews Road and direct presentment, Anthony Harris, 23, East Avondale Avenue, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications.

Jelani S. Freeman, 35, South Raccoon Road, Austintown, aggravated possession of drugs.

Lakeelan Brown, 19 and Dai’ryon Mitchell, 21, both of West Evergreen Avenue, carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications.

Kevin Wiles, 36, Maderia Avenue, aggravated possession of drugs.

Danielle Melnik, 29, South Avenue, theft.

Perry Hudson, 68, Firnley Avenue, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Clarissa Luckey, 24, Cameron Avenue, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin.

Robert Allen Stipetich,50, West Hopewell Drive, Struthers, possession of heroin.

Harry Wynn Jr., 32, Myron Street, Hubbard, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacob T. DiCarlo, 37, Ayrshire Drive, two counts of theft.

Matthew L. Earl, 37, Lisbon Road, Lisbon, importuning and possession criminal tools.

Donnell Jeroda Meeks, 49, Linwood Avenue, robbery, theft and falsification.

Jamal D. Wingo, 36, Gluck Street, two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and possession of drugs.

Thomas E. Moore, Jr., 45, Kirk Road, tampering with evidence and stopping after accident.

Braylon Richardson, 29, Glenwood Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Rufus Barnett, 27, East Judson Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Danielle Moore, 37, Fourth Street, Struthers, possession of cocaine.

Jedediah Thomas, 39, Mathews Roadn, Boardman, aggravated possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Megan Thompson, 31, Albright McKay Road NE, Brookfield, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Young, 35, South Portland Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Juwuan Howell, 19, Smithfield Street, being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine.

Mateen Abdullah, 55, Ferndale Avenue, direct presentment, two counts failure to verify current address.

Mark Cartwright, 36, Manhattan Avenue, direct presentment, two counts of vandalism.

Craig Cole, 36, Oxford Street, Campbell, direct presentment, three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Ronald Paris, 21, Randolph Avenue, direct presentment, escape.