Lockup List Thursday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ABERCROMBIE, RAY B 12/11/1981 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

BIRCHEM, RONNIE JAMES 9/8/1979 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Criminal Trespass

BROWN, VERNON L 3/27/1977 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Nonsupport Of Dependents

BRUNO, LEONARD CARMEN JR 5/6/1986 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse

BUCKLEW, TERRY J 4/24/1985 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

DAVIS, ROMERO JULIUS 2/11/1997 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Felonious Assault

DIMICK, JOHN J JR 8/14/1986 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Contempt Of Court



FRY, GABRIELLE 7/27/1994 FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

GRAFFIUS, MARY L 9/3/1979 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License

HALE, MICHAEL D 10/31/1985 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension

HEASLEY, JOSHUA L 11/12/1989 BEAVER POLICE DEPT OVI Impaired

JACKSON, ANTHONY M 4/22/1990 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault

JOHNSON, BUTLER V 10/9/1991 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

JOHNSTON, DYLAN T 3/21/1992 OSP Driving Under Suspension(Any FRA Judgement Non-Compliance)

KASTANEK, ROBERT JOSEPH 6/16/1984 GOSHEN POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons

KLASIC, CHARLES OLIVER JR 12/26/1970 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Burglary

KUZAN, JASON ANTHONY 4/7/1980 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault

LESTER, MONTY LEE 5/16/1964 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

MARSHALL, WILLIAM DAVID 7/13/1982 GOSHEN POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons

RICE, ANGELA DAWN 12/25/1975 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Falsification

RIVERS, MICHAEL ALVIN 8/8/1983 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Trafficking in Drugs

SECRE, HALEY E 2/21/1992 BEAVER POLICE DEPT Possession of Drugs

WALKER, JOHN 3/17/1991 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Probation Violation

WATSON, ALEXANDRA B 6/4/1992 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Drug Paraphernalia

WILLARD, LINDSEY 3/22/1988 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. OBSTRUCTING OFFICIAL BUSINESS

WILLIAMS, ALYSSA JARRAE 10/13/1994 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

WILLIAMS, TEDARRO 8/20/1986 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Tampering w/ Evidence

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ADKINS, TROY CHICO JR 1/6/1997 12/12/2015 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



ANDERSON, ANNETTE LYNNE 8/10/1989 8/28/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



BRISKEY, BRANDON WAYNE 1/7/1988 8/26/2017 BONDED OUT



BUCHANAN, GEORGE ALEXANDER 10/31/1969 8/17/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



BUNCH, AYERS RAHSAAN 11/14/1996 2/1/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



BUNN, JERMAINE CORTEZ 8/15/1976 4/4/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



DEAN, ONEIL ERNEST 2/8/1978 10/21/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



DIMICK, JOHN J JR 8/14/1986 8/30/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



ELMO, NICHOLAS A 1/29/1991 2/7/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



FITZGERALD, BRITTNEY S 3/8/1987 8/10/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

FLETCHER, ERYCK 2/22/1992 8/1/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

GLAISTER, KASEY 5/14/1997 8/21/2017 TIME SERVED



GRAFFIUS, MARY L 9/3/1979 8/30/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



HARDY, PHILLIP WARREN 1/18/1992 8/26/2017 BONDED OUT



HEASLEY, JOSHUA L 11/12/1989 8/30/2017 BONDED OUT



JOHNSON, BUTLER V 10/9/1991 8/30/2017 BONDED OUT



JONES, JYKEERA NICHOLE 8/17/1997 8/9/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

JONES, KENDALL JAJUAN KARREM 3/8/1993 4/7/2017 TIME SERVED



MICCO, DAVID 9/30/1975 8/25/2017 TIME SERVED

PRATT, TROY CHARLES 2/10/1971 8/18/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



RIVERS, MICHAEL ALVIN 8/8/1983 8/30/2017 BONDED OUT



ROCHFORD, MICHAEL THOMAS 2/20/1986 3/21/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

SHORTER, JERRELL E 10/9/1996 6/27/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



SNYDER, SHAWN PATRICK 12/23/1963 5/23/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE