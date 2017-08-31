Liberty police investigate man who was belligerent in quest for Viagra

LIBERTY — Police are reviewing surveillance footage after a man became belligerent in his quest for Viagra.

Employees at the Walmart store on Goldie Road contacted police last Friday about a 27-year-old Youngstown man.

Employees said the man came up to the pharmacy counter about 10:40 a.m. with a 2015 prescription for Viagra. The pharmacist told the man the prescription was expired and could not be filled.

The man returned about 2 p.m. and again asked for Viagra. After an employee reminded the man he needed a valid prescription to get the erectile-dysfunction drug, the man walked behind the pharmacy counter and started rummaging through items, apparently looking for Viagra, according to a police report.

After the man refused to leave, employees called a store security guard. The man then left the store and walked into the parking lot. He took a baseball bat out of the trunk of his car and put in on the passenger’s seat before driving away.

Liberty police have referred the incident to a detective. Though a police report lists possible misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass, no charges had been filed as of this afternoon.