Junior Fair members donate animal sale proceeds for new building

CANFIELD

It’s getting a little cramped in the 4-H area of the Canfield Fairgrounds.

That’s why members of 4-H are helping raise money for the fair’s capital campaign to build a $4.5-million Junior Fair complex.

“It shows that [the complex] is needed and wanted,” said Ward Campbell, fair board director who oversees Junior Fair.

Abby Gay, 14, of Berlin Center, and Will Bacho IV, 14, of Poland decided they want to see the complex built, so they donated the proceeds they made in Thursday’s Junior Fair auction to the fair board for the new complex.

Abby donated the proceeds from the sale of her 142-pound lamb named Jay. Sarchione Chevrolet of Randolph paid $3.25 per pound for Jay for a total price of $461.50

Will also gave the proceeds from the sale of his 264-pound hog named Speed Bump. Cornerstone Electric of Salem paid $3.25 per pound for the hog for a total price of $858.

“It’s going to a good cause and it benefits a lot of people, including myself,” Will said.

