Judge tells lawyers to finalize plans for Hamad trial in October

WARREN

As the Oct. 11 trial date for Nasser Hamad of Howland draws closer, Judge Ronald Rice set deadlines for the attorneys to finalize their preparations and to respond to pending motions during a pretrial hearing today in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Prosecutors have proposed instructions, to be given to jurors after the initial phase of the trial is complete. Judge Rice said the prosecution and defense will need to finalize those by the next hearing Sept. 19.

The judge said he will write an entry soon indicating what security measures will be in place inside and outside of the courtroom and what clothing will be off limits during the trial. Some people have worn tee shirts in the past with wording and photos on them supporting Hamad.

Hamad's lawyers also need to file a response in the next two weeks to motions filed by prosecutors, the judge said.

Hamad, 48, of state Route 46 in Howland, could get the death penalty if convicted of killing two people and injuring three others in gunfire at his home on state Route 46 in Howland Feb. 25 in an ongoing dispute with a group of people.

A second trial phase will take place if Hamad is found guilty of the charges. That phase will involve testimony to determine whether jurors think Hamad should get the death penalty.

Judge Rice asked prosecutors before the hearing was over to state what plea bargain, if any, prosecutors have offered Hamad. Chris Becker, assistant county prosecutor, said no plea offer had been given to Hamad.