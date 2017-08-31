Federal delegation visits Youngstown Air Reserve Station

VIENNA

U.S. Reps Tim Ryan, D-13th; Bill Johnson, R-6th; and Sen. Rob Portman; addressed a crowd of local business, civic and military leaders today as a part of the Eastern Ohio Military Affairs Commission's 2017 Defense Update at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna.

The meeting outlined the current successes of the base and laid out goals for future development at the base and within the surrounding community.