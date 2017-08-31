CANFIELD FAIR SCHEDULE: Events through Labor Day

Free Daily Happenings

Baby comfort station: next to building 22: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Antique equipment: southeast corner; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Spinning demo: Sheep Barn No. 36: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wood carvers: Fine Arts building; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Trumbull Area Artists: Fine Arts gazebo; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Holborn Herb Gardens: Western Reserve Village; All day

International events: International Stage; Schedule at building

Outdoor arts events: Fine Arts gazebo; Schedule at gazebo

Farm animals: Old MacDonalds Barn; All day

Milking parlor: South Cattle complex; 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

School district booth displays: Educational Hall

Friday

Guided senior shuttles available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

World’s Largest Demolition Derby: Grandstand; 8 p.m.

Harness racing, pari-mutuel betting: 11 a.m.

Canfield Fair “Flatbread Pizza” contest: Hay and Grain Building No. 26; 1:15 p.m.

Bike Nite; Starts at 3 p.m.

Youngstown State University pep rally: South Stage; 5 p.m.

Junior Fair auction

Market poultry sales: Coliseum No. 8; 5:30 p.m.

Market beef followed by market feeders: Coliseum No. 8; 7 p.m.

Junior Fair market beef showmanship: Coliseum No. 8; 8 a.m.

4-H saddle horse: North Ring; 8:30 a.m.

Draft horse, halter: East Ring; 8:30 a.m.

Sheep: Sheep Barn 36; 9 a.m.

Cattle, holstein: South Cattle Complex; 9 a.m.

Ponies registered welsh/hackney/shetland: South Ring; 9 a.m.

Junior Fair feeder calf showmanship: Coliseum No. 8; 11 a.m.

Ponies: Grade (46” & under): South Ring; 1 p.m.

Junior saddle and horse drill team: North Ring; 4 p.m.

Dog agility demonstrations: North Ring; 5 p.m.

Limousin cattle: South Cattle Complex; 5 p.m.

Pony hitches: South Ring; 6 p.m.

Simmental cattle: South Cattle Complex; 6:30 p.m.

Sheep Canfield lead line: Sheep Barn No. 36; 7 p.m.

Hereford cattle: South Cattle Complex; 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Grandstand attraction: Canfield Fair Championship Truck and Tractor Pull; 7 p.m.

Draft pony pig iron derby: Grandstand; 8 to 11 a.m.

Harness racing, pari-mutuel betting: Grandstand; post-time 11 a.m.

Junior Fair Rabbits: Coliseum No. 8; 8 a.m.

Junior saddle horse drill team: North Ring; 8 a.m.

Registered mini horse under 34”: South Ring; 9 a.m.

Draft horse, hitch: East Ring; 10 a.m.

Fashion revue: 4-H building, No. 25 auditorium; 11 a.m.

Junior Fair llama exhibition: Coliseum No. 8; noon

Sheep shearing: Sheep Barn No. 36; 12:30 p.m.

Supreme Champion Dairy: South Cattle Complex; 3 p.m.

Pocket pet decorated cage: Barn No. 10; 5 p.m.

Pony hitches: South Ring; 5 p.m.

Dog agility demonstration: North Ring; 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

Grandstand attraction: John Mellencamp with special guest Carlene Carter; 8 p.m.

Catholic worship service: Concourse Stage; 8 a.m.

Ecumenical worship service: Concourse Stage; 9:30 a.m.

Praise and worship service: Concourse Stage; 11 a.m.

Junior saddlehorse drill team: North Ring: 12:30 p.m.

Draft horse: Exhibitors Show: East Ring; 1 p.m.

The Dress-A-Cow contest: South Cattle Complex; 1 p.m.

Auction: 4-H dairy cheese: South Cattle Complex; 1:45 p.m.

Saddle horse championships: North Ring; 10 a.m.

Ponies, costume: South Ring; 10 a.m.; Followed by hitch classes

Dog demonstration: Coliseum No. 8; 11 a.m.

Sheep shearing: Sheep barn No. 36; 12:30 p.m.

Poultry, Junior Fair showmanship: Coliseum No. 8; 1 p.m.

Junior Fair goat show: Coliseum No. 8; 1 p.m.

Pocket pet breed: Coliseum No. 8; 3 p.m.

Wee ones showmanship: South Cattle Complex; 3:30 p.m.

Junior Fair rabbit costume class: Coliseum No. 8; 6 p.m.

Dog showmanship: Coliseum No. 8; 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Grandstand attraction: Chris Young; 7 p.m.

Open draft horse pig iron derby: Grandstand; 8 to 11 a.m.

4-H saddle horse show: North Ring; 9 a.m.

Rooster crowing contest: South Ring; 9:30 a.m.

Free Seminar on “How to read a race program and wagering”: trackside; 11:30 a.m.

Harness racing, pari-mutuel betting: Grandstand; noon.

Junior Fair pocket pets showmanship: Coliseum No. 8; 9 a.m.

Junior Fair invitational dairy judging: South Cattle Complex; 9:30 a.m.

Junior Fair goat costume class: Coliseum No. 8; 10 a.m.

Pony: Exhibitors show: South Ring; 10 a.m.

Junior Fair llama costume class: Coliseum No. 8; 10:30 a.m.

Dog demonstrations: Coliseum No. 8; 5 p.m.

Market livestock showman of showmen: Coliseum No. 8; 2 p.m.