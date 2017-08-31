Bond set at $1M for Trint Cellars in homicide case

WARREN — Bond of $1 million was set today for Trint N. Cellars, 21, of Woodrow Avenue in Champion when he was arraigned in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court in the shooting death of a Youngstown man.

He's accused of killing William Anderson, 63, of Ohio Avenue on April 25 as Anderson sat in a car on Harvard Drive Southeast near the Candlelight Apartments.

Anderson had a gunshot wound of the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene. Cellars has been in the county jail since May 31 on charges of theft and receiving stolen property out of Niles and Warren.