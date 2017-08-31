JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

Bond set at $1M for Trint Cellars in homicide case


Published: Thu, August 31, 2017 @ 2:20 p.m.

WARREN — Bond of $1 million was set today for Trint N. Cellars, 21, of Woodrow Avenue in Champion when he was arraigned in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court in the shooting death of a Youngstown man.

He's accused of killing William Anderson, 63, of Ohio Avenue on April 25 as Anderson sat in a car on Harvard Drive Southeast near the Candlelight Apartments.

Anderson had a gunshot wound of the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene. Cellars has been in the county jail since May 31 on charges of theft and receiving stolen property out of Niles and Warren.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes