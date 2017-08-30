Vindy's veteran Fair reporter takes a crack at crowing

CANFIELD

It’s not easy being a rooster.

That’s what I learned in my 25 minutes of fame as the mascot of the Canfield Fair.

The fair board of directors got a new rooster costume to show off this year, and I just had to take a shot at being the woman behind the rooster.

On Wednesday, fair officials made my wish come true.

To explain, Canfield Fair coverage has been a part of my duties as a reporter at The Vindicator for the past five years.

In these five years, I have learned a very important piece to this fair is the rooster. He represents the fair and everything it has come to mean to the generations of families who walk through these gates every year.

That’s a big responsibility, and for a short time I wanted to own that responsibility.

I also wanted to experience life inside the costume.

Who doesn’t want to make people smile and laugh?

That’s why my teacher, the rooster himself, Devin Ritchie of Mineral Ridge, said he would be the rooster this year.

The 19-year-old Junior Fair member who shows hogs is naturally outgoing. He likes to run and dance around in the rooster costume to get the most reaction from his fans.

“All the little kids are so happy,” he said.

Ritchie gave me a few pointers before I went out in costume.

“Pick up your knees when you walk,” he said.

It does feel like you are getting knocked around, he said, but you won’t tip over.

Sounds promising.

The inflatable rooster costume stands very tall – about 12 feet – so it had to be put on outside.

