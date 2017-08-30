UPDATE | Report from prosecutor details Howland woman's role in shootings

WARREN — A report from the Trumbull County Prosecutor's office says Tina M. Davis, 34, of Howland, assisted Richard N. Latimer, 34, on the night he killed another man in Weathersfield Township and then was shot to death by police in the Howland Giant Eagle parking lot.

The report, which also clears the officers of any wrongdoing, says Latimer went to see Davis at 7:25 p.m. Feb. 7, less than 30 minutes after he killed Van Blevins, 44, of Main Street in Weathersfield Township.

He told Davis he had just shot someone and needed to change his clothes. Davis gave him a clean shirt. They went to a gas station for a drink, then to the Dollar General on East Market Street in Howland for paper towels and bleach.

When Latimer was shot by Howland police at around 9:30 p.m., he was using the black Chevrolet Monte Carlo that Davis had allowed him to use. She also loaned Latimer the gun earlier that day that investigators believe was used to kill Blevins.

Latimer also had the same gun in his hand when police killed him later. Davis was arraigned today in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on the charges.