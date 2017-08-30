Pa. man sentenced to 10 to 20 years in sword slaying

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to 10 to 20 years in the sword slaying of a man during what prosecutors say was a dispute over drug money.

The Indiana Gazette reports 34-year-old Kevin King, of Altoona, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to third-degree murder in an agreement with Indiana County prosecutors, and just days after testifying against one of his co-defendants.

Authorities say King and three other men drove to the Blairsville home of Tyron Howard in September 2014 intending to rob and kill him.

Michael Eades, 45, who testified he remained outside, was convicted in June of the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter. Deandre Jones Jr., 32, of Baltimore was convicted last week of second-degree murder and faces a mandatory life prison term.