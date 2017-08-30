JOBS
Ohio inmate assaulted in prison has died, OSHP says


Published: Wed, August 30, 2017 @ 2:35 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio inmate was assaulted by another inmate in a prison recreation area and died the next day.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it is investigating the attack that occurred about 3:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Mansfield Correctional Institution, about 70 miles northeast of Columbus.

Patrol spokesman Lt. Robert Sellers says the victim was taken to a local hospital, then transported to a Columbus hospital, where he was pronounced dead Aug. 25. The prisoner’s name hasn’t been released.

In March, a serial killer dubbed the “Angel of Death” was beaten to death by a fellow Ohio inmate at Toledo Correctional Institution in northwest Ohio.

In February, an inmate was strangled by another inmate in a prison transport van in Pickaway County in central Ohio.

