Namaste at Fountain offered preview of Nov. Namaste in the YO


Published: Wed, August 30, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Meditation and mindfulness was the mantra for students stretching by the fountain at Youngstown State University Tuesday afternoon.

Namaste at the Fountain, a yoga session, invited students to preview Namaste in the YO, a second annual event set for November in which community members participate in a yoga class at the Watson and Tressel Training Site.

“It’s about finding yourself through your mind, body and peace,” said Tori Korda, YSU graduate student and an Andrews Student Recreation and Wellness Center Group X intern.

In addition, Namaste at the Fountain allowed rec center employees to let other students know what the center has to offer.

Yoga instructor Leanna Hartsough, a rec center employee and YSU graduate student, said she finds that yoga even helps her in her studies and as she teaches Communication Foundations.

“I think it definitely helps with relaxing and communication and bettering body language,” Hartsough said.

Read more about the practice and the upcoming event in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

