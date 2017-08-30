MVSD hires Cincinnati Water Works manager as chief engineer

MINERAL RIDGE

After a search of more than six months, directors of the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District voted to hire Ramesh Kashinkunti of Cincinnati as its new chief engineer, effective Oct. 1.

After a two-hour executive session Wednesday, the board unanimously agreed to a six-year contract with Kashinkunti, who will earn $128,500 annually, along with benefits. He did not attend the meeting.

Kashinkunti currently is assistant superintendent and business analyst for the Greater Cincinnati Water Works, where he has been employed in various capacities for 21 years, according to his profile on the social media site Linked-In. He is a licensed professional engineer and holder of a Class IV water operator license.

The MVSD requires a PE license for its chief engineer, while the Class IV license is a requirement of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

Thomas Wilson, the board’s legal counsel, said, 10 people applied who had Class IV, but only two had both the Class IV and the PE.

