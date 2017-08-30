Murder victim served prison time in three cases

YOUNGSTOWN

A 22-year-old man who died after being found shot in a car Tuesday morning had served prison sentences in three separate cases, court records show.

Tyreese Lynch of East Judson Avenue died about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after he was found wounded about 12:40 a.m. inside a car on Chicago Avenue on the South Side.

His death is the city‘s 13th homicide of 2017.

Police said they believe Lynch was killed as he was in his car by someone who was inside with him and that the shooting took place on Chicago Avenue.

Later Tuesday, reports said a man on the next street over, St. Louis Avenue, made a police report after he found a bullet hole in the windshield of his car. The man told police he heard gunfire about the time that police responded to Chicago Avenue. Police responded to the street after a gunfire sensor had picked up shots there.

Read more about the case in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.