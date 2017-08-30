JOBS
Hubbard police ask public to help identify breaking & entering suspect


Published: Wed, August 30, 2017 @ 2:27 p.m.

HUBBARD — City police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man suspected of breaking into several businesses.

Surveillance footage shows a white male in a white hoodie using a crowbar after 2 a.m. Aug. 19 to pry open the door at Splash & Shine Auto Bath.

Police believe the man also broke into Pizza Works and Morrow’s Auto Services, both on North Main Street, that night. Detective Sgt. Chris Moffitt said the man attempted to take money from the businesses, but was unsuccessful.

Police posted screen shots of surveillance footage to their Facebook page. It appears the man used red fabric to cover his face.

Anyone with information can leave anonymous tips with Moffitt at 330-534-8153, ext. 3004.

