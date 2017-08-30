UPDATE | Howland police officers cleared in shooting death at Giant Eagle

WARREN

Richard Latimer, 34, of Howland had a gun in his hand when four Howland police officers arrived in the Howland Eagle parking lot at 9:30 p.m. Feb. 7.

Two friends of Latimer said that when they walked up to Latimer's car at about that same time, Latimer pulled a gun out of his pants and put it to his own head, saying, "I'm not going to jail."

The friends fled at that point, according to a report released today by the Trumbull County Prosecutor's office.

"As they were fleeing from the vehicle Latimer was in, they heard numerous gunshots," the report says. The couple also heard officers yelling, "drop the gun" over and over."

With Howland Police Chief Nick Roberts yelling at Latimer to put the gun down, Assistant Chief Jeff Urso also yelled the same command. Latimer had the gun under his chin.

"Latimer stated '[deleted] kill me' and then dropped the gun out of sight," the report says. "Then the gun came back up and [Police Chief Nick] Roberts again yelled drop the gun numerous times. This was the point that Assistant Chief Jeff Urso and Roberts began shooting."

"Urso saw Latimer make a swinging motion with his right hand with the gun in his hand," the report says. "At that point, Urso opened fire. The first shot broke out the passenger side window and Urso could still see the gun in his hand."

Urso shot several more times, with Roberts also firing. A third officer was yelling at Latimer to put down the gun but did not fire.

Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins said today that after reviewing the investigation of the shooting by the Ohio Attorney General's Office, he has cleared the two officers of any wrongdoing.

The Trumbull County Prosecutor's office has completed its review of the officer involved shooting.

The investigation was conducted by the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

Prosecutors provided a 20-page summary of Latimer's death and the homicide Latimer is believed to have committed in Weathersfield Township earlier Feb. 7. The report says Latimer apparently intended to end his life with "suicide by cop" when he was confronted by officers in the Howland Giant Eagle parking lot.

Dennis Watkins, Trumbull County prosecutor, said Latimer's actions with his gun in his hand gave Roberts and Urso "an absolute right to defend themselves," adding that "They are to be commended for the swift action they took" to protect their lives and other people in the area.

Watkins said the evidence, including numerous witnesses to Latimer being shot, "is beyond question. I don't know how anyone can question it."

Tina M. Davis of Howland, who said she was a girlfriend of Latimer, has been charged with obstruction of justice in connection with Latimer, but Watkins said he could not provide any additional information on what she did because that case is pending.