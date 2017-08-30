JOBS
« News Home

Fiancee: Slain Ohio Lyft driver was saving for dream wedding


Published: Wed, August 30, 2017 @ 1:35 p.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The fiancee of a Lyft driver fatally shot in Cleveland says he was trying to earn extra money to pay for their dream wedding.

Cleveland.com reports Tyra Ford says she and 32-year-old Mourice Foster got engaged in March and were planning an outdoor wedding next July.

Foster was fatally shot and a 31-year-old female passenger was wounded early Monday when someone fired 10 rounds at his car as he dropped the woman off. Foster was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was shot in the arm and is recovering.

Police say a man arrested Monday is no longer a suspect.

Cleveland.com reports Foster worked in a factory and had four children ranging in age from 3 to 13.

Ford says she and Foster began dating two years ago.

