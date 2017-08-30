Date rape survivor speaks on YSU campus Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN — Katie Koestner, a national expert on student safety and teen relationship culture, visits Youngstown State University at 7 p.m. Thursday to talk about the importance of Title IX and federal mandates at universities.
Koestner, who at the age of 18 was the first woman to speak out as a survivor of date rate, speaks in the Williamson Auditorium in the Williamson College of Business Administration. Her appearance is sponsored by the YSU Panhellenic Council and the Student Government Association.
