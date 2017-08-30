Another felon running for Youngstown school board

YOUNGSTOWN

Keland L. Logan, who is running for Youngstown school board, is the second write-in candidate for that office to be a felon.

Logan’s trafficking-in-drugs conviction from 2014 came to light from a tipster to The Vindicator Wednesday, the same day the newspaper reported Clarence N. Boles, another Youngstown school board write-in candidate, was a felon.

Felons can run for elected office under state law, but cannot hold office should they win.

“I have hope that, if elected, I could go to court and get the right to hold the seat,” Logan, 36, said. “I regret the decisions I made, but I don’t regret the lessons I’ve learned from those decisions.”

Logan, of Oak Hill Avenue, and three others were indicted in April 2014 in Mahoning County after being accused of selling marijuana and heroin and laundering the money by making and producing rap music, according to Vindicator files.

Logan pleaded guilty Aug. 25, 2014, to trafficking in drugs, a felony, and had a felony charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity dismissed. He was sentenced to one year’s probation and served about 11 months with the final month dropped, according to court records.

