Woman charged with evidence tampering tied to Feb. 7 shooting

WARREN

Tina M. Davis is in the Trumbull County jail, charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing justice in connection to the Feb. 7 incidents involving a man shot to death by Howland police.

Richard N. Latimer, 34, of Mines Road in Howland, was killed in the Giant Eagle parking lot in Howland in a confrontation with police.

That occurred several hours after Latimer was accused of shooting and killing Van Blevins, 44, of Main Street in Mineral Ridge in Blevins' home.

Davis will be arraigned on the charges Wednesday. Other information about Davis, such as her age and address, were not immediately available.