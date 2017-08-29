JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Woman charged with evidence tampering tied to Feb. 7 shooting


Published: Tue, August 29, 2017 @ 3:24 p.m.

WARREN

Tina M. Davis is in the Trumbull County jail, charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing justice in connection to the Feb. 7 incidents involving a man shot to death by Howland police.

Richard N. Latimer, 34, of Mines Road in Howland, was killed in the Giant Eagle parking lot in Howland in a confrontation with police.

That occurred several hours after Latimer was accused of shooting and killing Van Blevins, 44, of Main Street in Mineral Ridge in Blevins' home.

Davis will be arraigned on the charges Wednesday. Other information about Davis, such as her age and address, were not immediately available.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes