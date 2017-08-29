Two men indicted on multiple rape charges

WARREN

Two men were indicted today on multiple rape charges. Both are currently in the Trumbull County jail.

Richard O. Robson, 18, of Tod Avenue Southwest, was indicted on six rape counts that each carry a possible life prison sentence.

He is accused of raping a girl, now 12, multiple times in Warren over the last few years. Rape allegations were reported to police in July.

Also indicted was Donald J. Bonetti, 45, of Palmer Avenue in Campbell, on six counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition.He's accused of raping a child under 13 years old.

Girard police charged Bonetti this month after Bonetti voluntarily gave an interview at the police department, according to a police report.

If convicted, Bonetti could get a life prison sentence.