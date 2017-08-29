Police continue to chart how long abandoned baby left with friend

YOUNGSTOWN

Police say they are still trying to figure out how long a woman who left a child at the police department had the child.

Officer James Rowley said the woman, who is a friend of the baby’s mother’s, Danesha Davis, 25, told officers she had the 18-month-old girl since Saturday and was tired of watching her, so she left her at the police department late Monday afternoon.

The child is in the custody of Mahoning County Children Services but Rowley, an investigator for the department’s Family Services Investigation Unit, said Children Services here is talking to workers at the Cuyahoga County Children Services to see if the child can be placed with relatives there.

Davis is from Cuyahoga County but she has been in the Mahoning County jail since Monday, where she was taken into custody on a fugitive-from-justice charge from Cuyahoga County.

